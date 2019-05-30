Cape Regional Health System breaks ground for Ambulatory Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System recently broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center on the medical center’s campus.
“This is a significant milestone for our health system as we advance the delivery of surgical and endoscopic services for the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System.
The center is designed with the optimal patient experience in mind, and every aspect of the 19,000-square-foot surgery center focuses on the enhancement of each patient’s convenience, comfort and care.
Highlights of the new surgery center include:
• Seamless and efficient care from reception to pre-op, operating suites to post-op recovery, and then home, all on the same day
• Four 600-square-foot operating suites and two large endoscopic suites, optimally designed for a broad range of complex surgical and endoscopic procedures
• Advanced, specialized technology for today’s sophisticated surgeries, including modern high-definition video equipment to enhance the surgical team’s minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure capabilities
• Separate pre-op and post-op recovery areas designed for enhanced patient comfort and privacy
• Dedicated parking, separate entrance and discharge areas for convenient access
• Staffed by Cape Regional’s highly skilled team of experienced physicians, nurses and technicians who specialize in outpatient surgical care.
“This surgery center is being built for today’s needs and will accommodate future technological advances,” said Jeffrey P. Tenner, DO, chairman of Cape Regional’s Department of Surgery and a surgeon with Cape Regional Physicians Associates. “This modern environment with the latest technologies is a tremendous advancement for our team of surgeons as well as surgeons who join us in the future.”
Cape Regional’s surgeons, gastroenterologists and anesthesiologists will use the new center to provide a variety of services, including orthopedic/sports medicine surgery, urogynecological surgery, vascular surgery, hand surgery, endoscopy procedures, podiatric surgery and pain management. The center is expected to be operational by summer 2020.