You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape Regional Health System breaks ground for Ambulatory Surgery Center

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System recently broke ground for the construction of a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center on the medical center’s campus.

“This is a significant milestone for our health system as we advance the delivery of surgical and endoscopic services for the residents and visitors of Cape May County,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO of Cape Regional Health System.

The center is designed with the optimal patient experience in mind, and every aspect of the 19,000-square-foot surgery center focuses on the enhancement of each patient’s convenience, comfort and care.

Highlights of the new surgery center include:

• Seamless and efficient care from reception to pre-op, operating suites to post-op recovery, and then home, all on the same day

• Four 600-square-foot operating suites and two large endoscopic suites, optimally designed for a broad range of complex surgical and endoscopic procedures

• Advanced, specialized technology for today’s sophisticated surgeries, including modern high-definition video equipment to enhance the surgical team’s minimally invasive laparoscopic procedure capabilities

• Separate pre-op and post-op recovery areas designed for enhanced patient comfort and privacy

• Dedicated parking, separate entrance and discharge areas for convenient access

• Staffed by Cape Regional’s highly skilled team of experienced physicians, nurses and technicians who specialize in outpatient surgical care.

“This surgery center is being built for today’s needs and will accommodate future technological advances,” said Jeffrey P. Tenner, DO, chairman of Cape Regional’s Department of Surgery and a surgeon with Cape Regional Physicians Associates. “This modern environment with the latest technologies is a tremendous advancement for our team of surgeons as well as surgeons who join us in the future.”

Cape Regional’s surgeons, gastroenterologists and anesthesiologists will use the new center to provide a variety of services, including orthopedic/sports medicine surgery, urogynecological surgery, vascular surgery, hand surgery, endoscopy procedures, podiatric surgery and pain management. The center is expected to be operational by summer 2020.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.