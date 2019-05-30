You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape Regional Health System offers support groups

AA and Al Anon support groups

AA and Al Anon Support Groups meet 10 a.m. Sundays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in classrooms A, B, 3 and 4. The AA and Al Anon Groups meet 7 p.m. Mondays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24 at in Conference Rooms 3, 4 and 5. AA meets 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 in Rooms 3 and 4 at Cape Regional Medical Center. New members are welcome. Please call 609-463-4043 for more information.

Grief support group

Cape Regional Health System’s Grief Support Group will meet on 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 and 19 in the Maruchi Room, Cape Regional Medical Center. New members are welcome. Call 609-463-4043 for more information.

Diabetes Management Series

This is a comprehensive eight-hour program on diabetes management techniques, including education, meal planning, medications, exercise and blood-glucose monitoring. This class series will be held 3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 in classrooms A and B at Cape Regional Medical Center. Fee and registration: Please call Florence Smith at 609-463-2547. Call for Diabetes Support Group information.

Bariatric support group

The bariatric support group will meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at 223 N. Main St. in Cape May Court House for those seeking information for bariatric surgery. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-463-1488.

Heart support group

This is a meeting for anyone with heart problems or stroke recovery. Family members are welcome. The group meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in the Maruchi Room, Cape Regional Medical Center. Please call 609-463-4043 for more information.

Narcotics Anonymous (NA)

This group will meet 7 p.m. Fridays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28 in Conference Rooms 3 and 4 at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.