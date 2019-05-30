Cape Regional Health System offers support groups

AA and Al Anon support groups
AA and Al Anon Support Groups meet 10 a.m. Sundays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 in classrooms A, B, 3 and 4. The AA and Al Anon Groups meet 7 p.m. Mondays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24 at in Conference Rooms 3, 4 and 5. AA meets 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 in Rooms 3 and 4 at Cape Regional Medical Center. New members are welcome. Please call 609-463-4043 for more information.
Grief support group
Cape Regional Health System’s Grief Support Group will meet on 4 p.m. Wednesdays, June 5 and 19 in the Maruchi Room, Cape Regional Medical Center. New members are welcome. Call 609-463-4043 for more information.
Diabetes Management Series
This is a comprehensive eight-hour program on diabetes management techniques, including education, meal planning, medications, exercise and blood-glucose monitoring. This class series will be held 3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25 in classrooms A and B at Cape Regional Medical Center. Fee and registration: Please call Florence Smith at 609-463-2547. Call for Diabetes Support Group information.
Bariatric support group
The bariatric support group will meet 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5 at 223 N. Main St. in Cape May Court House for those seeking information for bariatric surgery. New members are welcome. For more information, call 609-463-1488.
Heart support group
This is a meeting for anyone with heart problems or stroke recovery. Family members are welcome. The group meets 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27 in the Maruchi Room, Cape Regional Medical Center. Please call 609-463-4043 for more information.
Narcotics Anonymous (NA)
This group will meet 7 p.m. Fridays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28 in Conference Rooms 3 and 4 at Cape Regional Medical Center.