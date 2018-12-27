Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Cape Regional Health System’s team members support CARA’s holiday toy drive

122718_cap_cara 1
Buy Now

Corinne DeNapoli, financial empowerment and outreach professional for CARA receives gifts from Tom Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation on behalf of team members at Cape Regional Health System for CARA’s Christmas Shop.

 Susan Staeger / submitted

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Team members at Cape Regional Health System supported the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse Christmas Shop by donating toys, clothes and other gifts to the campaign.

“We were so thrilled with the variety of gifts received for this year’s Christmas Shop,” stated Corinne DeNapoli, financial empowerment and outreach professional for CARA. “The moms who come to shop for their children will be able to choose from a huge amount of gifts. It is very exciting, and we are so grateful to Cape Regional for their partnership in this annual event. Your gifts will make a difference in the lives of so many of our families.”

“Supporting organizations like CARA is important throughout the year,” stated Thomas Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation. “Offering additional support to CARA as they support families who are going through difficult times, especially during the holiday season, is an amazing way to brighten the lives of children in our community. We are so proud of the work CARA does to bring resources to families in Cape May County.”

CARA’s annual Christmas Shop accepts donations for children of all ages and the event is hosted so moms can shop for Christmas presents for their children. CARA is committed to providing support through advocacy and innovative programs in partnership with the community and service providers. They are available to counsel, support and advocate for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. To contact CARA, call 609-522-6489.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.