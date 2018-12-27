Cape Regional Health System’s team members support CARA’s holiday toy drive

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Team members at Cape Regional Health System supported the Coalition Against Rape and Abuse Christmas Shop by donating toys, clothes and other gifts to the campaign.
“We were so thrilled with the variety of gifts received for this year’s Christmas Shop,” stated Corinne DeNapoli, financial empowerment and outreach professional for CARA. “The moms who come to shop for their children will be able to choose from a huge amount of gifts. It is very exciting, and we are so grateful to Cape Regional for their partnership in this annual event. Your gifts will make a difference in the lives of so many of our families.”
“Supporting organizations like CARA is important throughout the year,” stated Thomas Piratzky, executive director of the Cape Regional Foundation. “Offering additional support to CARA as they support families who are going through difficult times, especially during the holiday season, is an amazing way to brighten the lives of children in our community. We are so proud of the work CARA does to bring resources to families in Cape May County.”
CARA’s annual Christmas Shop accepts donations for children of all ages and the event is hosted so moms can shop for Christmas presents for their children. CARA is committed to providing support through advocacy and innovative programs in partnership with the community and service providers. They are available to counsel, support and advocate for victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. To contact CARA, call 609-522-6489.