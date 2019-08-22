CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape Regional Health System’s annual Sunset Gala, held Friday, Aug. 9, kicked off the 7 Mile Island Home and Health Show weekend with an announcement that Thomas Brodesser Jr., of Cape May, has made a $2 million donation to the Cape Regional Surgery Center Capital Campaign.
The gift was made in memory of his late wife, Claire C. Brodesser. In recognition of the gift, Cape Regional will name the new center the Claire C. Brodesser Surgery Center. Construction on the new center began in late spring 2019 and will be completed in summer 2020.
“We are so grateful to Tom Brodesser for his friendship and generous support of the mission and vision of Cape Regional Health System,” said Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO. “It is an honor to place Claire’s name on our new surgery center, as it is a wonderful tribute to a truly inspirational woman.”
With his daughters, Maggie Robinson and Tammy Gomez at his side, Tom Brodesser was recognized before a crowd of 225 guests for his generosity and continued support to Cape Regional Health System.
“Cape May County has been good to me and my family, and I want to give back to the community and support Cape Regional Health System and the great healthcare they provide to our residents and visitors,” Brodesser said. “Claire was a strong advocate and friend of Cape Regional, and this gift will be a lasting tribute to her love for the many doctors, nurses and staff members who tend to the health care needs of our community,” he said.
For more information regarding Cape Regional’s Surgery Center Capital Campaign, contact Thomas Piratzky, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation, at 609-463-4042.