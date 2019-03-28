Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape Tech announces National Honor Society inductees

032819_cap_techhonor
Buy Now

The Cape Tech National Honor Society inductees are, from left, back row Isabella Henney, Emily Pasceri, Brittany Tharp, Alexandria Wilder, Nicole Wright, Jayne Seitz, Marina Zolna, Gina Tack, Ruby Redmond, Cameron Muir, Danielle Lockwood, Macy Gregory, Sarah Cormican and Calvin Nguyen; middle row, Alexandria Boehm, Sarah Schall, Rocio Matias Alberto, Alan Bautista, Samuel Scarcelli, John Lim, Cassidy Hendee, Diana Jones, Emily Clark, Yiannis Kossyvakis, Keara Sorenson, Justin Lee and Edward Oakley; and back row, Mathew Carrion, Olivia Albrecht, Robert Murray, Jamie Butler, Hailey Niederberger, Jack Cleffi, Nick Orsini, Cooper Gehring, Charles France, Anthony Piazza, Anthony Paluch and Gerardo D'Antonio. Not pictured: Olivia Jordan.

 Debbie Valletto / submitted

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — On March 1, 39 students from Cape May County Technical High School were inducted into the school’s James S. Kilpatrick National Honor Society. Membership requirements include a grade point average of 3.6, demonstrated leadership, service, scholarship and character qualities.

Senior inductees were Rocio Matias Alberto, Danielle Lockwood, Hailey Niederberger and Alexandria Wilder.

Junior inductees were Olivia Albrecht, Alan Bautista, Alexandria Boehm, Jamie Butler, Mathew Carrion, Emily Clark, Jack Cleffi, Sarah Cormican, Gerardo D’Antonio, Charles France, Cooper Gehring, Macy Gregory, Cassidy Hendee, Isabella Henney, Diana Jones, Olivia Jordan, Yiannis Kossyvakis, Justin Lee, John Lim, Cameron Muir, Robert Murray, Calvin Nguyen, Edward Oakley, Nicholas Orsini, Anthony Paluch, Emily Pasceri, Ruby Redmond, Samuel Scarcelli, Sarah Schall, Jayne Seitz, Keara Sorenson, Brittany Tharp, Nicole Wright and Marina Zolna.

Honor Society members taking part were President Carina Filemyr, Vice President Kennedy Peirson, Secretary Janea Tozer-Murphy, Treasurer Joseph Verdade, historian Amanda Sciandra, parliamentarian Elyssa Zaccaria and member-at-large Kala Miller.

Steven Vitiello, Cape May County Technical High School principal, delivered the Words of Greeting. Gina Tack, National Honor Society adviser, delivered the closing remarks. David Billig, Cape May County Technical High School distinguished graduate, delivered the keynote address.

Chef Dave Masterson, teacher of Culinary Arts Technology, and his students prepared hors d’oeuvres for the new inductees and their parents to celebrate the occasion.

Jonathan Niemira, teacher of Entertainment Production Technology, and his students provided the light and sound for the event.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.