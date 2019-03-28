Cape Tech announces National Honor Society inductees

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — On March 1, 39 students from Cape May County Technical High School were inducted into the school’s James S. Kilpatrick National Honor Society. Membership requirements include a grade point average of 3.6, demonstrated leadership, service, scholarship and character qualities.
Senior inductees were Rocio Matias Alberto, Danielle Lockwood, Hailey Niederberger and Alexandria Wilder.
Junior inductees were Olivia Albrecht, Alan Bautista, Alexandria Boehm, Jamie Butler, Mathew Carrion, Emily Clark, Jack Cleffi, Sarah Cormican, Gerardo D’Antonio, Charles France, Cooper Gehring, Macy Gregory, Cassidy Hendee, Isabella Henney, Diana Jones, Olivia Jordan, Yiannis Kossyvakis, Justin Lee, John Lim, Cameron Muir, Robert Murray, Calvin Nguyen, Edward Oakley, Nicholas Orsini, Anthony Paluch, Emily Pasceri, Ruby Redmond, Samuel Scarcelli, Sarah Schall, Jayne Seitz, Keara Sorenson, Brittany Tharp, Nicole Wright and Marina Zolna.
Honor Society members taking part were President Carina Filemyr, Vice President Kennedy Peirson, Secretary Janea Tozer-Murphy, Treasurer Joseph Verdade, historian Amanda Sciandra, parliamentarian Elyssa Zaccaria and member-at-large Kala Miller.
Steven Vitiello, Cape May County Technical High School principal, delivered the Words of Greeting. Gina Tack, National Honor Society adviser, delivered the closing remarks. David Billig, Cape May County Technical High School distinguished graduate, delivered the keynote address.
Chef Dave Masterson, teacher of Culinary Arts Technology, and his students prepared hors d’oeuvres for the new inductees and their parents to celebrate the occasion.
Jonathan Niemira, teacher of Entertainment Production Technology, and his students provided the light and sound for the event.