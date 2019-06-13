You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape Tech FFA Receives Awards

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Members of the FFA Chapter from Cape May County Technical High School competed in various Career Development Events (CDEs) at the 90th NJ State FFA Convention held at Monmouth University. The Career Development Events help students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market. Mr. Josh Andrewson and Ms. Hanna Toft are the Cape May County Technical High Schools FFA advisors.

Cape Tech FFA Chapter was awarded a gold ranking in the Statewide Community Service Project Recognition presentation. Students returned with numerous 1st place awards, a scholarship, and recognitions.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For additional information, visit FFA.org. For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit CapeMayTech.com.

Picture Caption: Members of the FFA Chapter from Cape May County Technical High School competed in various Career Development Events (CDEs) at the 90th NJ State FFA Convention held at Monmouth University.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.