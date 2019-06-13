Cape Tech FFA Receives Awards

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Members of the FFA Chapter from Cape May County Technical High School competed in various Career Development Events (CDEs) at the 90th NJ State FFA Convention held at Monmouth University. The Career Development Events help students develop the abilities to think critically, communicate clearly, and perform effectively in a competitive job market. Mr. Josh Andrewson and Ms. Hanna Toft are the Cape May County Technical High Schools FFA advisors.
Cape Tech FFA Chapter was awarded a gold ranking in the Statewide Community Service Project Recognition presentation. Students returned with numerous 1st place awards, a scholarship, and recognitions.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For additional information, visit FFA.org. For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit CapeMayTech.com.
