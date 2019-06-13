Cape Tech High School Annual Art and Design Show

Crest Haven — Cape Tech students in various Career/Technical Education and Academic Elective classes displayed artwork and design projects to students, faculty, families, alumni, friends and the community. The annual event highlights the design in everyday life bringing science, technology, engineering, art, and math to life through imagination.
Participating classes included: Advertising Design and Commercial Art Technology, Art History classes, Cosmetology, Early Childhood Development, Early Childhood Development Lab School, Entertainment Production Technology, Environmental Science, Law and Public Safety, and Pre-engineering. The winners of the senior show category for Advertising Design and Commercial Art include: 1st place senior art show– Julianna Malusa, 2nd place – Odalys Mendoza, 3rd place –Rachael Stackhouse, and honorable mention –Amanda Kennedy.
Mrs. Suzanne Sykes, Advertising Design and Commercial Art instructor, and her students organized the event held at the school. Music entertainment was provided by students in the Entertainment Production Program of Study. For additional information on the Cape May County Technical High School, visit CapeMayTech.com.