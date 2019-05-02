Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Cape Tech holds annual spring plant sale

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Support the Cape May County Technical High School agriscience and horticultural program by visiting the greenhouse behind the school for its annual spring plant sale.

The school is at 188 Crest Haven Road. The event runs 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until May 17. 

Visitors can browse the greenhouse and choose from featured varieties of plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs including geraniums, petunias, coleus, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, eggplant and herbs. Students are available to explain how to grow your selection and the conditions needed for growth.

Joshua Andrewson, agriscience and horticulture instructor, said, “All of the students have put in a lot of hard work and the greenhouse looks amazing. I am proud to have helped guide their energy and efforts.”

The agriscience and horticulture program of study prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food and natural resources systems. It is a three-component program with classroom instruction, membership in the FFA and a supervised agriculture experience project that will prepare students for entry-level jobs within the industry or for post-secondary studies at both the county college and university levels.

For additional information about Cape May County Technical High School, see CapeMayTech.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.