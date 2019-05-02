Cape Tech holds annual spring plant sale

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Support the Cape May County Technical High School agriscience and horticultural program by visiting the greenhouse behind the school for its annual spring plant sale.
The school is at 188 Crest Haven Road. The event runs 8:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays until May 17.
Visitors can browse the greenhouse and choose from featured varieties of plants, flowers, vegetables and herbs including geraniums, petunias, coleus, tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, hot peppers, eggplant and herbs. Students are available to explain how to grow your selection and the conditions needed for growth.
Joshua Andrewson, agriscience and horticulture instructor, said, “All of the students have put in a lot of hard work and the greenhouse looks amazing. I am proud to have helped guide their energy and efforts.”
The agriscience and horticulture program of study prepares students for successful careers and a lifetime of informed choices in the global agriculture, food and natural resources systems. It is a three-component program with classroom instruction, membership in the FFA and a supervised agriculture experience project that will prepare students for entry-level jobs within the industry or for post-secondary studies at both the county college and university levels.
For additional information about Cape May County Technical High School, see CapeMayTech.com.