Carmen Alessi is Mid-Atlantic Center for Arts and Humanities volunteer of the month

CAPE MAY - Carmen Alessi, of Cape May Beach in Lower Township, N.J., is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for April.
MAC Director of External Affairs, Eliza Lotozo, nominated Alessi for the honor, because of her volunteer work translating and then recording audio for the Spanish language version of MAC’s Self-guided Audio Tour of the Physick Estate.
Now retired, Alessi taught Spanish at Sea Isle City Public School for six years and at Lower Cape May Regional School District for over 18 years. Alessi is an active volunteer with her church, spends time with her family, and keeps a small business with two former colleagues. Lotozo was Alessi’s student at Lower Cape May Regional.
“When we decided we wanted to provide a Spanish language version of our Physick Estate Self-Guided Audio Tour, I immediately thought of Carmen, who had been my Advanced Placement Spanish teacher at Lower Cape May Regional High School,” said Lotozo. “I reached out to her and she immediately agreed to help with the project. It was a great collaborative effort!”
