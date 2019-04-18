Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Carmen Alessi is Mid-Atlantic Center for Arts and Humanities volunteer of the month

041819_gcm_macofmonth

Carmen Alessi, of Cape May Beach in Lower Township, N.J., is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month.

 Susan Krysiak For The Press

CAPE MAY - Carmen Alessi, of Cape May Beach in Lower Township, N.J., is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) Volunteer of the Month for April.

MAC Director of External Affairs, Eliza Lotozo, nominated Alessi for the honor, because of her volunteer work translating and then recording audio for the Spanish language version of MAC’s Self-guided Audio Tour of the Physick Estate.

Now retired, Alessi taught Spanish at Sea Isle City Public School for six years and at Lower Cape May Regional School District for over 18 years. Alessi is an active volunteer with her church, spends time with her family, and keeps a small business with two former colleagues. Lotozo was Alessi’s student at Lower Cape May Regional.

“When we decided we wanted to provide a Spanish language version of our Physick Estate Self-Guided Audio Tour, I immediately thought of Carmen, who had been my Advanced Placement Spanish teacher at Lower Cape May Regional High School,” said Lotozo. “I reached out to her and she immediately agreed to help with the project. It was a great collaborative effort!”

The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC) is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors.MAC membership is open to all.

For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.

For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or visit MAC’s website at www.capemaymac.org.

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.