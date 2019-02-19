Chamber holds Cape May Chili & Chowder Cook-off

The Greater Cape May Chamber of Commerce sponsored the ninth annual Cape May Chili & Chowder Cook-off on Sunday, Feb. 17, at The Grand hotel. About 20 local restaurants, catering services and more showed off their unique chowder and chili recipes, with judging left up to the attendees. The overall winner was Shore Side Catering. First, second and third in the chili category went to Gaiss' Market, Cape May Chris and Jake's Bar & Grill, respectively. First, second and third in the chowder category went to Harry's Bar & Grille, American Deli and Rio Station, respectively.
— Dan Grote