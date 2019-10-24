The Children’s Fresh Air Home has announced the next phase of its rebuilding effort along with its new Help Us Cut the Ribbon campaign.
To date, CFAH has raised more than $600,000 for the home’s critical renovation and needs an additional $250,000 to complete the work. The organization plans to officially re-open its doors during the summer of 2021 — the 125th anniversary of the home. A soft opening is planned for next summer, when CFAH will continue to host its annual If Just for a Day Program for hundreds of local children, which has remained active over the past several years.
Phase two of the three-phase renovation is nearly complete with the full exterior renovation expected to be finished by the end of the year. This includes new front and rear decking, roof, windows and heavy-duty siding along with access ramps and exterior landscaping. Preparations for the current and final phase, the interior renovation, are underway with the help of Kim Bunn Architectural of Moorestown and R. Campbell Construction of Medford.
Donations towards this final phase of the project can be made online at FreshAirHome.org or by mail to P.O. Box 413, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033.
“The Children’s Fresh Air Home is extremely grateful for the enduring support of this renovation, which has overcome many roadblocks through the years,” said John Stefankiewicz, president of the Children’s Fresh Air Home. “Our all-volunteer board and partners in this project have worked tirelessly to maintain costs and push this effort forward, and now we’re thrilled to see the finish line and our end goal — cutting the ribbon and opening our doors — in sight.”
In September, CFAH hosted its seventh annual Ride to Rebuild event — its biggest fundraiser of the year — and raised more than $20,000 thanks to the continued support of long-term sponsor St. John MRC.
The Children’s Fresh Air Home is a nonprofit organization that provides a no-cost, enriching summer experiences at the Jersey Shore in a safe, positive environment for children who may be living with family or community adversities. It is based in North Wildwood.
