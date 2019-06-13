Children's musical 'How I Became a Pirate' coming to Cape May

CAPE MAY — The children’s musical "How I Became a Pirate" will come ashore for one performance 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Pirates will take over Cape May Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave., but don’t worry, they are friendly pirates.
Young Jeremy Jacob is digging in the sands of Cape May when he is greeted by Capt. Braid Beard and his mates and is recruited to help find the perfect digging spot for their treasure. After they board the ship, the captain introduces the boy to his pirate crew, who share with him the ins and outs of a pirate's life at sea.
Jeremy is instructed on how to talk like a pirate and schooled in pirate manners and etiquette (or the lack thereof). In turn, Jeremy shares with them what a typical kid's day is like and the wondrous game of soccer.
This high-energy musical is written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman and is based upon the book “How I Became a Pirate,” written by Melinda Long with illustrations by David Shannon.
The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company brings its touring children’s theater to Cape May through this collaboration.
Kids coming to the show are invited to come dressed as a pirate. Photo opportunities with the cast will follow the show. Tickets are $10 general admission.
To purchase tickets for for additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or call 609-884-9565.