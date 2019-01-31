Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Church of the Advent Announces Arrival of New Rector

CAPE MAY — The wardens and vestry of the Church of the Advent have announced the church's new rector, the Rev. Alan Leonard. He will officiate at services beginning Sunday, Feb. 3 at 8 and 10:30 a.m.

Leonard comes from the Diocese of Upper South Carolina, where he served as rector at St. Margaret’s Church in Boiling Springs, South Carolina. He received his bachelor's degree in philosophy from Ripon College in Wisconsin, a master's degree in counseling from Northern Illinois University and a master of divinity degree from Church Divinity School of the Pacific, Berkeley, California. He completed clinical pastoral education at Dublin Federal Correction Facility.

Leonard served as a U.S. Army field artillery officer prior to entering seminary, and returned to active duty as an Army chaplain for seven years, including a tour of duty in Iraq in 2007.

In addition to his parochial duties, he has been actively involved in developing successful outreach ministries to veterans, creating Christian education programs for young adults, and in keeping a multi-generational focus across the spectrum of his professional ministry. Recognized for his administrative and canonical skill and effectiveness, he has served terms as a deputy and alternative deputy of the Diocese of Upper Carolina to the General Convention of The Episcopal Church.

Leonard’s spiritual life has also led him to become an associate of the Order of the Holy Cross, and his familial descent includes a legacy as a son of the American revolution.

Brenda, his wife, is a cellist and strings teacher; she holds a doctorate in music from the University of South Carolina. The Leonards served as foster parents in South Carolina for four years. They have two adult children.

We look forward to the Leonards arrival. Please join us in welcoming them to Cape May. All are welcome. The Church of the Advent is at Washington and Franklin streets.

For more information, call 609-884-3065 or see CapeMayAdvent.org.

