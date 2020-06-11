The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation has awarded a $1,000 scholarship to each of six students representing Cape May County’s high schools. These students were selected from a total of 22 applicants representing both public and private schools in the county.
The 2020 scholarship recipients are: Nicole Wright, Cape May County Technical; Samantha Downes, Lower Cape May Regional; Samantha Gregg, Middle Township High School; Louis Williams, Ocean City High School; Matthew Vogdes, Wildwood Catholic; and Mateo Perez, Wildwood High School.
The Cape May County Chamber Education Foundation is a separate 501 c 3 organization led by President Amy Mahon of Reich Asset Management, located in Marmora. “These scholarship winners represent the future of our county, our state and our nation. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and continued success in their very bright futures.”
The Cape May County Chamber Education Foundation also provides an annual scholarship to a student at Atlantic Cape Community College which is awarded through the college’s scholarship program to a Cape May County business student. Additionally, students enrolled in the Cape May County Technical School Adult Continuing Education Program can apply for scholarships which are awarded each December.
In total, the Chamber Education Foundation designates $10,000 each year in scholarship support for Cape May County students seeking higher education. These funds are raised by the local business community through a variety of special events and fundraising activities.
For more information, visit CapeMayCountyChamber.com/foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.