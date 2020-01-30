Anthony Ray Hinton, former wrongfully convicted prisoner held on death row for 30 years for a crime he did not commit and author of "The Sun Does Shine," will be at the Middle Township Performing Arts Center in Cape May Court House at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, for a meet-and-greet and book signing.
The event, open to the public, is hosted by the Coalition for a Safe Community and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
“The Coalition for a Safe Community is proud to partner with the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office in making positive strides in the criminal justice system. We hope events such as this will help close the gap in building a stronger awareness of the disproportionate in the criminal justice system," said Perry Mays, chairman of the Coalition for a Safe Community.
Hinton was released in April 2015 with the help of the Equal Justice Initiative, and he now serves as EJI’s community educator and travels both nationally and internationally to speak about his experience and criminal justice reform.
“Having law enforcement and the community at large hear from someone who was wronged by the criminal justice system — but instead of becoming bitter, wants to share his story for positive change — makes us a better and safer society," Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.
