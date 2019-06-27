LOWER TOWNSHIP — Historic Cold Spring Village has two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun planned for Hands-on History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30.
Children will be given a “pastport” at the start of their Village trip, which can be stamped at the buildings they visit after completing a take-home craft or activity, like writing with a quill pen, carding wool or churning butter. Pastports can be redeemed at the Country Store for a free treat! Other family-friendly activities include games and live entertainment from traditional musician Mary Roth and Penns Woods Puppet Theater. The event is sponsored by PNC Bank.
Historic Cold Spring Village is at 720 Route 9. Admission is $14 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12. Children under 3 are admitted free.
For more information, call 609-898-2300 or see HCSV.org.