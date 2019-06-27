CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program invites guests to build, craft, create and learn what it takes to become a "maker" at the Maker Space in the Lockwood 4-H Youth Center, during the 4-H Fair on July 18, 19 and 20.
Maker Space is an interactive experience in which invention, creativity and resourcefulness, and the people who make it happen, all come together. Jeff Trout, supervisor of the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library, is excited to be coming back to the 4-H Fair with new maker technology and old favorites.
“We will be bringing tabletop robots, Ozobots, back to the fair this year along with the popular button maker and plenty of additional technology for fair visitors to enjoy.
“We love supporting our local 4-H Clubs and look forward to being involved with the 4-H Fair each year,” Trout said.
4-H clubs that will be participating in the Maker Space with hands-on maker activities for visitors include Fuzzy Logic Robotics 4-H Club, Needle and Thread 4-H Club, and Science Rocks 4-H Club. The Maker Space will run all day, each day of the fair, with demos that will run all day long and projects displayed based on a schedule that will be posted each day. Projects and demos will include circuitry and electronics, programming, robotics of various kinds, crafts and the intersection of all these things.
A maker is someone who creates something and the maker community consists of a wide variety of interests and skill levels, from industry experts to garage tinkerers. It can be a full-time job for some or a weekend project for others. The types of people who identify as makers are just as varied, from those who focus on home crafts, baking and preserving, to electronics experts to woodworkers, welders and 3-D modelers.
Many makers are hobbyists, enthusiasts or students, but they also offer a wealth of innovation, a passion for creating new products and for producing value in the community. Some makers become entrepreneurs and start companies.
Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator, said “The Maker Space has been a success the past few years so we decided to bring it back again this year. We would love for members of the community to stop by the Maker Space and show us what they’ve made.”
Fairgoers can expect to see many of the things they have come to enjoy at this year’s fair, including livestock and equestrian shows, the chicken barbecue and a variety of vendors. Plus attractions such as a children’s discovery farm and a pet show 10 a.m. Saturday.
New things at the fair include RC car racing and the Butterfly Encounter.
Entertainment this year includes Cowboy Larry and Brave Beth complete with trick roping, bullwhips and trick shooting. Jet Weston and His Atomic Ranch Hands, authentic singing cowboys, are also returning, performing two shows Friday, July 19, on the main stage.
The annual 4-H fair will be at the 4-H fairgrounds, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road. This is the 50th year that the fair has been held on the current 4-H fairgrounds. Public hours for the fair are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. The chicken barbecue starts at 5 p.m. nightly with fresh fish also served on Friday. Admission to the fair is free. Learn more about the Cape May County 4-H Fair and the 4-H Youth Development Program at cmc4h.com.