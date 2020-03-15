The Atlantic Cape May County Sustainable Jersey Regional Hub postponed its event focused on what communities can do to be more resilient in the face of emergencies such as flooding and wildfires.
The event was originally planned for Monday, March 16.
Hub Co-Chair Amy Cook-Menzel announced the postponement via email. She did not give a reason
