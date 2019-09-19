In the last years of the 19th century, a demon roamed freely along the streets of Chicago: H. H. Holmes, America's first serial killer.
Come to what some call the "haunted" 1879 Physick Estate for Phantoms of the Physick Estate: The Curse of H. H. Holmes, an immersive theatrical performance that explores the human dark side and includes scary images, strobe lights and other effects, part of Cape May's Halloween Happenings during October.
"Phantoms of the Physick Estate: The Curse of H.H. Holmes" will delve into the terror of this real-life phantom and stoke your fears and imagination. Are you brave enough to face it? It is one of many events during Halloween Happenings in Cape May from Oct. 11 through Nov. 2, featuring scary and intriguing tours, events and activities that might just test your mettle and have you wondering where to draw the line between the living and the dead.
Other planned events and tours include: Phantoms of the Physick Estate: Victorian Spiritualism House Tours (daytime); Séance at the Physick Estate; Ghost Walks with Craig McManus; Cape Mayhem & Victorian Oddities Trolley Tours; Ghosts of the Lighthouse Trolley Tours; Ghosts of Cape May Trolley Tours; Historic Haunts Tours; Graveyards, Ghosts & Mansions Combo Tour; Victorian Killers & Monsters in the Café; Tea & Confessions: An Expose of Victorian Spiritualism; Tales from the Darkside (of Victorian Life) at Nauti Spirits; Tombs, Tunes & Tales with Professor Gravesounds & Mary Shelley in the Café; and Murder Mystery Dinners.
Free events include Trick or Treat at the Physick Estate, an exhibit of Dept. 56 Halloween collectibles indoors on the porch of the Physick Estate, and Scarecrow Alley, outdoors at the Physick Estate, from Oct. 11-Nov. 2, featuring dozens of scary, silly and clever scarecrows created by members of the community, decorating the estate grounds. Vote for your favorite or decorate your own.
For more information on Halloween Happenings, see the website of the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities, CapeMayMAC.org. The MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all.
For information about the MAC's year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or see CapeMayMAC.org.
