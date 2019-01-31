Congress Hall hosts Ice Ball to benefit The Fund for Cape May

CAPE MAY — Congress Hall will host the fifth annual Ice Ball to benefit the Fund for Cape May
The ballroom and grand lawn will once again be transformed into an icy world full of twinkling branches and ice sculptures as guests gather for the philanthropic celebration. Attendees will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cocktails before turning up the heat and enjoying a night of dinner, dancing and live music.
The Fund for Cape May was established in 2014 by Curtis Bashaw, co-owner and co-managing partner of Cape Resorts. Profits from the ball are donated to The Fund to promote the preservation and revival of the Cape Island communities. Following a successful renovation of Rotary Park, The Fund’s second project, which will expand the War Memorial at Columbia Avenue and Gurney Street into a public park, is well underway. Partnering with the city and its architects, The Fund for Cape May is very close to having a final set of plans for Soldiers and Sailors Park. Work is slated to begin in the fall, with the hope of opening the park to the public in spring 2020. All funds raised at this year's Ice Ball will be directed toward this project.
The Ice Ball will take place 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. A $200 ticket includes cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, dinner, dessert and dancing.
Tickets are on sale for the 2019 Ice Ball at fundforcm.org. Sponsorship packages, which include ball tickets and special recognition in the event program and on The Fund’s website, are also available. Anyone interested in buying a table at the benefit or who has questions about corporate or individual sponsorships can contact Tracey Martin at 609-884-6513.