CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County held a Junior Chefs Cooking Program for children ages 8 to 12 on Feb. 26 and 27 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
This hands-on program, which focused on whole grains, was presented by Chris Zellers, Family & Community Health Sciences educator and assistant professor. The future chefs learned new skills as the sessions incorporated nutrition education with hands-on food preparation lessons to encourage a lifetime of healthy eating habits. Zellers said, “During these two sessions, they learned: what a whole grain is, the importance of eating whole grains and how to gradually incorporate them in your daily diet.”
The 2020 Junior Chefs Afterschool Cooking Program will be offered again in the spring, summer and fall. Zellers said, “We are excited to provide this unique and fun activity for Cape May County children. Our goal is to teach them a healthier way of eating.” The next sessions, which will focus on proteins, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and Wednesday, May 6.
The Junior Chefs program is for students who are beginning to develop their skills. They are taught the basics of food preparation, kitchen safety, the five food groups and cooking techniques to create tasty dishes.
The cost for both sessions is $40. Participants are required to attend both sessions. Space is limited, so, reserve your child’s space by April 28. The classes take place at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.
For more information or to register, please call 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email marian.courtney@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s education programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or disability.
February 2020 participants included Callie Carney, Colton Carney, Alexandra Huzovic, Lily Kolimaga, Brooke Panico, Tyler Pennick, Lindsey Tozer and Josie Young.
