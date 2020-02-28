CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences Program will present Eat a Veggie Rainbow on Monday, April 6. The free presentation will take place 3 to 4 p.m. at the Cape May County Main Library Kitchen, 30 Mechanic St.
The program will be presented by Chris Zellers, FCHS educator and assistant professor. The class is for parents and guardians and their children ages 2 to 5. The Veggie Rainbow presentation will provide parents and children an opportunity to learn together, include stories and a food demonstration on the many colors of vegetables, and encourage children to eat a rainbow of tasty veggies.
Chris Zellers said, “We are excited to partner with the Cape May County Library System to bring this informative and fun program to young children and their parents and guardians.” Zellers said, “The earlier we expose our children to healthy food, such as vegetables, the better chance we have of our children making healthier eating choices as they get older.”
The class is free, however, registration is required. To register or for information, see cmclibrary.org and click on events calendar or call 609-463-6386.
For information about programs offered at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, call 609-465-5115 or see capemay.njaes.rutgers.edu.
