Corbin Cogswell, of Cape May, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteer of the Month for August 2018.
MAC Director of Visitor Services & Special Events Janice Corkery nominated Corbin for this honor.
"Corbin has been supporting the annual Cape May Music Festival for years by providing MAC with needed access to the Episcopal Church of the Advent for our concerts," said Corkery. "Corbin is the crucial person for sound, light and access, before and during the concerts. He helps us create an excellent experience for both our musicians and audience members by being available to adjust lighting and sound, and by opening and closing the building for rehearsals and concerts. He is our 'go-to guy' and we could not do these concerts without him."
For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Barbara Hubmaster at 609-884-5404, ext. 109, or email bhubmaster@capemaymac.org.
The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. Center membership is open to all.
For information about MAC's year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or see www.capemaymac.org.