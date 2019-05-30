You are the owner of this article.
County again part of shore water monitoring program

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The 2019 Coastal Water Monitoring Program will officially begin on May 28 and continue through Sept. 2 in Cape May County. The county Department of Health, in cooperation with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, is continuing its Cooperative Coastal Monitoring Program, Freeholder Jeffry Pierson announced

“The monitoring program reaffirms our commitment to the surveillance and protection of the public’s health, coastal environment and natural resources,” Department of Health Director Kevin Thomas said.

A total of 61 ocean and one back bay recreational sites have been selected for weekly monitoring. Enterococcus continues to be used as the indicator organism to assess water quality. The maximum estimated enterococcus concentration in marine waters shall not exceed 104 per 100 ml of sample. If the result of any microbiological water quality samples exceeds 104 per 100 ml of sample, a swimming advisory will be posted at the bathing beach, a sanitary survey conducted and resamples taken. If any of the resamples exceed the water quality standard, the bathing beach will be closed until resamples are again within the bathing standard. Additionally, if a sanitary survey discloses any condition which may present an imminent hazard to public health or safety, the bathing beach shall post a swimming advisory or shall be closed for bathing. Results of water quality monitoring and status of monitored beaches are available online at www.njbeaches.org.

Algae blooms and waste water incidents such as overflows should immediately be called in to the DEP hotline number 877-927-6337 and to the Cape May County Health Department at 609-465-1209 during regular working hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, including weekends and holidays, emergency health services can be accessed through local police departments.

Police departments are responsible for managing medical waste. Anyone who finds and/or comes in contact with medical waste should not handle or touch it but contact the local police department immediately. All incidents of medical waste on public recreational bathing beaches shall also be reported as soon as possible to the DEP at 877-WARN-DEP (877-927-6337). Exposure to medical wastes on public recreational bathing beaches, such as needle sticks, scratches etc. must be reported immediately using the DEP hotline.

Additionally, anyone who is injured as a result of coming in contact with medical waste should consult with a physician or call the Cape May County Health Department at 609-465-1209.

For additional information, contact the Cape May County Health Department, Division of Environmental Services, at 609-465-1209, call the hotline number at 609-463-6581 or see cmchealth.net.

