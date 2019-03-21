Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

County Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications

Scholarship applications to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation are due April 12.

Each year the chamber Education Foundation awards $7,500 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors seeking to further their education by attending a trade school or two-year or four-year college.

Applications are accepted through an online portal which can be found at CapeMayCountyChamber.com/Foundation.

The chamber’s Education Foundation uses an online application process for two important reasons.

“Today’s students live in a world that communicates through technology, and utilizing an online application form is more consistent with how students will continue to learn. This online application is also consistent with green business practices adopted by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce,” according to Vicki Clark, executive director of the chamber’s Education Foundation.

The application criteria require that the student or their parent/guardian must be employed by a business that is a member of the Cape May County chamber. Eligible students must also be a resident of Cape May County. Additional criteria can be found on the application.

For additional information, see CapeMayCountyChamber.com or call 609-465-7181.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.