County Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications

Scholarship applications to the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation are due April 12.
Each year the chamber Education Foundation awards $7,500 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors seeking to further their education by attending a trade school or two-year or four-year college.
Applications are accepted through an online portal which can be found at CapeMayCountyChamber.com/Foundation.
The chamber’s Education Foundation uses an online application process for two important reasons.
“Today’s students live in a world that communicates through technology, and utilizing an online application form is more consistent with how students will continue to learn. This online application is also consistent with green business practices adopted by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce,” according to Vicki Clark, executive director of the chamber’s Education Foundation.
The application criteria require that the student or their parent/guardian must be employed by a business that is a member of the Cape May County chamber. Eligible students must also be a resident of Cape May County. Additional criteria can be found on the application.
For additional information, see CapeMayCountyChamber.com or call 609-465-7181.