CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The constitutional officers of Cape May County are sponsoring their twenty-eighth annual My County poster contest open to fourth-grade students countywide.
Sheriff Robert Nolan, county Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti and Surrogate Dean R. Marcolongo sponsor this annual event to bring awareness of the function of county government to fourth-graders, who regularly study the topic as part of their curriculum.
The object is for the student to depict his or her concept of what is unique about Cape May County and how it relates to county government.
“We encourage students to think about what is special about Cape May County government and draw it,” Fulginiti said. "This year’s national theme is Counties Matter, highlighting how counties help to improve people’s lives every day.
Any poster drawing that relates to any aspect of Cape May County or county government is acceptable. “Past contest winners have been highly creative with posters depicting our county's coastal, agricultural, marine and recreational venues as well as the important county government services our citizens rely upon."
You can view last year’s winners at capemaycountynj.gov/1082/My-County-Poster-Contest.
The constitutional officers have notified the county’s elementary schools of the contest. Many fourth-grade teachers encourage the students to create posters for the contest as an in-class project. Other students create their posters at home. Students are eligible to submit only one entry each. Group entries are not accepted in this contest.
Twelve winning posters will be selected by a panel of independent judges. The winning posters will be displayed in the courthouse lobby during the month of April to commemorate County Government Month. The winning posters will be featured on a 2021 color poster calendar distributed to the winners and 2021 fourth-grade class. All twelve winners will receive a tote filled with items and a personalized mug.
The first-place winner will also receive a $100 gift card plus a pizza party with his/her homeroom classmates. Second- and third-place winners will each receive a $50 gift card. There will be nine honorable mention winners. All twelve winners, along with their families, friends and school personnel will be invited to participate in the My County Poster Contest Awards Ceremony to take place 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the Cape May County courts facility.
The guidelines for the poster contest are as follows:
• Eligible participants: Fourth-grade students from Cape May County. The poster drawing must be entirely the work of the student.
• Poster size and paper type: 22 inches by 28 inches white poster board
• Format: Cape May County must appear in 4-inch black letters at top of poster. Poster must depict student's concept of what is unique about Cape May County and how this relates to county government. Student and teacher name as well as the name of school must be printed on back of poster. Do not use three-dimensional objects glued onto the poster.
• Entries must be delivered to Rita Marie Fulginiti, County Clerk, 7 N. Main St., Cape May Court House NJ 08210.
• Deadline to submit entries: Before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28
• The decision of the judges is final.
