County honors Seniors of Year and Organization of Year

AVALON — On May 2, 2019, in celebration of Older Americans Month, the Cape May County Division of Aging & Disability Services hosted the annual Senior Jamboree.

The theme for the Jamboree was Beach Blanket Bingo, and the event was held at the Avalon Community Center. The party started as soon as the doors opened at 10 a.m. with a DJ playing all the hits of the 60s, 70s and beyond, and dancing ensued. Lunch was served by students from Wildwood Catholic High School.

Each year the Cape May County Division of Aging & Disability Services gives out three awards. Senior of the Year, male and female, and Organization of the Year.

This year, Charlotte and Ron Anderson, of West Cape May, were awarded the Senior of the Year awards for their many years of caring for cats and dogs in Cape May County. Through their work with the Spay and Neuter Clinic, they educate pet owners and promote the care and well-being of these animals.

The Lazarus House emergency food pantry was honored as Organization of the Year. The group served 16,122 guests in 2018. A team of more than 50 dedicated volunteers provide a warm welcome, friendly smile and nutritious food, as well other essentials. Lazarus House is at Burke and Pacific avenues in Wildwood. They are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until noon.

A lot of planning and effort went into this event by the staff of the Cape May County Division of Aging & Disability Services, Fare Free Transportation and Crest Haven Nursing Home kitchen staff along with the support of the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders.

