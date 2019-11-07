CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The topic for a Nov. 20 Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group session will be guardianship, adoption, wills and other issues that are important to participants, presented by county Surrogate Dean R. Marcolongo
The program will take place 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road. The building is handicapped accessible.
Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m.
Marcolongo was elected surrogate and sworn in Nov. 13, 2017. Prior to becoming surrogate, Marcolongo practiced law in the South Jersey area for over 30 years. His practice focused in the areas of zoning and planning, bankruptcy, estates, family law and municipal Court. He served as solicitor for planning and zoning boards in a number of towns in Cape May County, as well as prosecutor for the Upper Township and North Wildwood Municipal Courts. As the surrogate judge of Cape May County, Marcolongo is both the judge and clerk of that court. He is responsible for the probate of wills, the appointment of administrators of estates, guardians for minors and incapacitated persons and adoptions.
New families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group, which meets the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July when there are no scheduled meetings.
There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required. Call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program.
Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County educational programs are offered to all without regard to race, religion, color, age, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability.
