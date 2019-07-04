CAPE MAY — Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson is pleased to invite the public to Choose Your Cover at Cape May Convention Hall 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019. The free skin cancer screening is coordinated by Cape May County Department of Health in partnership with Schweiger Dermatology and Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health. The event is first come, first served.
“According to the Skin Cancer Foundation an estimated 192,310 cases of melanoma will be diagnosed in the United States in 2019. When skin cancer is detected early it increases one’s chance of survival to 99 percent (Skin Cancer Foundation, 2018),” according to Kevin Thomas, Health Officer.
The American Academy of Dermatology says one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. The best ways to prevent skin cancer are as follows:
• Protect your skin by using sunblock, seeking shade, and wearing protective clothing.
• Individuals should not use tanning beds or any source that uses artificial UV radiation.
• Get annual screenings.
Skin cancer warning signs include changes in mole, or other skin lesion, size, color, and/or shape. Come out and get screened for free 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 20 at Cape May Convention Hall For more information call (609) 463- 6521 or see cmchealth.net. Follow Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook for upcoming events.