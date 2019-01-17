Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

County urges residents to vaccinate pets against rabies

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — “The best way to avoid potential exposure to rabies is to vaccinate your dogs and cats,” said Freeholder Jeff Pierson. "An encounter with a potentially rabid animal can be fatal for your pet — particularly if your pet is not currently vaccinated — and puts your family in danger of being exposed to rabies.”

The county advises residents to take precautions when coming into contact with wild animals, particularly raccoons. Rather than approach a wild animal, call your local animal control officer for assistance.

“Rabies is a fatal disease in humans and any animal bite should be taken seriously,” said Kevin Thomas, county health officer. 

The rabies virus is shed in the saliva of animals that are infected. If an animal bites you, wash the wound and seek medical attention immediately. Notify the Cape May County Department of Health and your municipal animal control agency.

If you are exposed to a rabid or suspected rabid animal, you must receive rabies shots as soon as possible to prevent the disease.

If your pet has contact with a wild animal, contact your veterinarian and the Department of Health right away.

State law requires all dogs 7 months and older to be licensed with your local municipality, and rabies vaccination is a requirement for licensing. Most municipalities also have ordinances for cats. Many municipalities hold free or low-cost rabies vaccination clinics, and the rabies vaccine is also available from local veterinarians.

Upcoming municipal rabies clinics include (call your municipality to confirm):

Upper Township

Shore Veterinary Animal Hospital, 73 Hope Corson Road, Seaville, 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 19 and Feb. 16

Dennis Township

571 Petersburg Road, Dennisville, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 26

Ocean City

Fifth Street Firehouse, 10 a.m.-noon, Jan. 26

Middle Township

Public Works Garage, 400 W. Mechanic St. Cape May Court House, 2-3 p.m. Feb. 2 and May 18

North Wildwood

901 Atlantic Ave., 1-2 p.m. Feb. 23

Cape May

Cape May City Fire Hall, 712 Franklin St., 5-6 p.m. March 5

Woodbine

Woodbine Ambulance Building, DeHirsch Avenue, 10 a.m. to noon, March 9

Sea Isle City

Old Public School, 4501 Park Road, 9-10 a.m., March 23

Lower Township

Public Works, 770 Seashore Road, Erma, 9-11 a.m., April 13

For more information on animal rabies, see nj.gov/health/cd/topics/rabies.shtml. To receive information on public health news and local events, like the Cape May County Department of Health on Facebook.

