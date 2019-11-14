CAPE MAY — The Annual Crafts at Christmas arts and craft show will take place on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Cape May Convention Hall. This show features vendors offering handmade crafts and unique gift ideas, including jewelry, photography, pottery, home accessories and much more.
Enjoy the beautifully decorated Cape May Convention Hall while shopping for your holiday gifts. Admission is a $1 donation which benefits the City of Cape May Recreation programs. Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May.
For additional information, visit capemaycity.com, email craftshows@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.