CAPE MAY — The Annual Crafts at Christmas arts and craft show will take place on Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside Cape May Convention Hall. This show features vendors offering handmade crafts and unique gift ideas, including jewelry, photography, pottery, home accessories and much more.

Enjoy the beautifully decorated Cape May Convention Hall while shopping for your holiday gifts. Admission is a $1 donation which benefits the City of Cape May Recreation programs. Convention Hall is located at 714 Beach Ave., Cape May.

For additional information, visit capemaycity.com, email craftshows@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565.

