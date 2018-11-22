CAPE MAY — The annual Crafts at Christmas arts and craft show will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, inside Cape May Convention Hall.
The show features vendors offering handmade crafts and unique gift ideas including jewelry, photography, pottery, home accessories and much more.
Admission is a $1 donation that benefits the city of Cape May recreation programs. Convention Hall is at 714 Beach Ave.
For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email craftshows@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.