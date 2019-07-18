071819_gcm_banklodge1

Shown, from left, are Dave Eakin; Jeff Gott; Karen Graham, Crest Savings Bank SVP and chief operations officer; Justin Aftanis; Dayton Umholtz; Darlene Stiefel, Crest Savings Bank, AVP and residential loan officer; and Stephen Nelson, Crest Savings Bank VP / IT security officer.

 Sara Rubins / Submitted

Crest Savings Bank says it was proud to participate and support Cape Island Lodge No. 30 for its 20th annual golf tournament with a platinum level sponsorship for the bank's 100 Days of Giving. Proceeds from this tournament are used to provide scholarships to high school graduating seniors toward their higher education. 

