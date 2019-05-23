You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Crest Savings Bank supports Love of Linda Cancer Fund

052319_cap_linda

Linda Bickel Grassi’s grandchildren, from left, Jackson Nocito, Luke Nocito, and Brody Nocito, stand with Amy Mahon, president of the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, and Stephen Nelson, Crest Savings Bank VP / IT security officer. The bank has made a donation to the fund, which assists people during cancer treatment.

 Sara Rubins / submitted

CrestSavings Bank is proud to support the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, a cause that assists local Cape May County families financially as they undergo cancer treatment.

Love of Linda Cancer Fund is a nonprofit organization that not only assists members financially and emotionally, but also creates a community so together they have the strength to fight and become a cancer survivor.

The organization began when Linda Bickel Grassi, a Wildwood Crest resident, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and her friends began a fund to help defray costs she incurred. Although she lost her battle with cancer, the work continues through the fund in her honor.

Casual 4 a Cause is an initiative that allows Crest Savings Bank employees to nominate a local nonprofit organization that serves the communities of Cape May County. Employees can wear jeans to work on Fridays by donating to the fundraiser.

One of the core values at Crest Savings Bank is community, and as part of our 100 Days of Giving, the funds raised by the Casual 4 a Cause Initiative will assist the Love of Linda Cancer Fund in continuing to provide support to individuals who are in need of assistance during cancer treatment.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.