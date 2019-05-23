Crest Savings Bank supports Love of Linda Cancer Fund

CrestSavings Bank is proud to support the Love of Linda Cancer Fund, a cause that assists local Cape May County families financially as they undergo cancer treatment.
Love of Linda Cancer Fund is a nonprofit organization that not only assists members financially and emotionally, but also creates a community so together they have the strength to fight and become a cancer survivor.
The organization began when Linda Bickel Grassi, a Wildwood Crest resident, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and her friends began a fund to help defray costs she incurred. Although she lost her battle with cancer, the work continues through the fund in her honor.
Casual 4 a Cause is an initiative that allows Crest Savings Bank employees to nominate a local nonprofit organization that serves the communities of Cape May County. Employees can wear jeans to work on Fridays by donating to the fundraiser.
One of the core values at Crest Savings Bank is community, and as part of our 100 Days of Giving, the funds raised by the Casual 4 a Cause Initiative will assist the Love of Linda Cancer Fund in continuing to provide support to individuals who are in need of assistance during cancer treatment.