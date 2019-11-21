CAPE MAY — Crest Savings Bank was proud to contribute to the welcoming of the 5th Coast Guard District’s newest fast response cutter, the USCGC Angela McShan. The bank’s donation helped with the planning of the ship’s commissioning ceremony, which was held Oct. 26 in Cape May.
The bank says it is grateful for the privilege to call its home county a Coast Guard community. This sentiment was also the reason why the bank enthusiastically stepped in last January, by implementing an innovative short-term loan program following the federal government shutdown. The program was designed to help Coast Guard families keep up with their monthly bills during a challenging time when their income was interrupted.
Crest Savings Bank says it believes it is important to give back to the community and to live by the mantra, “Banking is what we do. Community is who we are.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.