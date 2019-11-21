112119_gcm_welcomecutter

Pictured, from left to right, are Nicole Sweitzer, branch manager of Crest Savings Bank’s Cape May office; Mike Couch, executive director of the Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation; and Nancy Cleaver, Crest Savings Bank’s senior vice president and chief lending officer.

 Christine Mattera / Submitted

CAPE MAY — Crest Savings Bank was proud to contribute to the welcoming of the 5th Coast Guard District’s newest fast response cutter, the USCGC Angela McShan. The bank’s donation helped with the planning of the ship’s commissioning ceremony, which was held Oct. 26 in Cape May.

The bank says it is grateful for the privilege to call its home county a Coast Guard community. This sentiment was also the reason why the bank enthusiastically stepped in last January, by implementing an innovative short-term loan program following the federal government shutdown. The program was designed to help Coast Guard families keep up with their monthly bills during a challenging time when their income was interrupted.

Crest Savings Bank says it believes it is important to give back to the community and to live by the mantra, “Banking is what we do. Community is who we are.”

