CAPE MAY — The 2018 Page to Stage project is a brand new program to help fund the Center for Community Arts and all of its various projects, as well as expanding its demographics by adding young adult programs.
The project consists of creating a graphic novel from the story “Re-Life” and turning it into a stage show to be performed at the Gateway Theater.
Crest Savings Bank, along with several other organizations across Cape May County, have agreed to help offset the cost of the event by providing monetary, personnel and technical assistance.
For more information about the Center for Community Arts and the Page to Stage project, see centerforcommunityarts.org