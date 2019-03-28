Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Cumberland and Cape May Counties Teen Arts Festival to be held in Millville

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County Department of Tourism, Public Information and Culture & Heritage is partnering with Cumberland County and the Levoy Theatre for this year’s Teen Arts Festival.

The festival will take place on Friday, April 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and begins at the Levoy Theatre, 130 N. High St., Millville, spreading throughout the downtown area off High Street.

This one-day event features many innovative components all designed to enhance the ability and careers of young artists in Cape May and Cumberland counties, ages 13 to 19, and to promote the importance of arts education in our schools.

Workshops/master classes and pop-up education booths, covering a range of arts-based categories, are scheduled throughout the day. All Cumberland and Cape May County students attending the festival may participate in these workshops and classes. The workshops and master classes help students develop perceptual, intellectual and technical skills; gain cultural awareness and understanding of various art forms; and develop personal aesthetic values.

Student artwork will be on display during the entire festival. The work will represent the very best of teen artists in the two counties.

Teaching artists will be available to adjudicate, as well as to teach workshops and master classes in their individual specialties, including drama, filmmaking, voice, acting, instrumental music, creative writing and more.

Representatives from local arts organizations, arts centers, colleges and universities will have information booths at the Cumberland & Cape May Counties Festival. Students will be free to review their materials and question the education institutions about their programs and scholarship opportunities.

The Cumberland & Cape May Counties Teen Arts Festival is not a competition. Performances will not be compared or ranked in any way. Instead, the focus will be on sharing achievements and learning. All student work at the festival will be publicly critiqued by professional artist adjudicators, both verbally and in writing. Students who excel in their particular art form are selected to be sent to the state level. Only students who are invited to participate can be adjudicated by state level judges. For more information on the NJ State Teen Arts Festival, visit NJTeenArts.com. Scholarships are available on the state level.

Registration is still open for this event. Schools and individual entries are welcome. Registration and additional information may be found online, CumberlandCountyTeenArts.com, or for Cape May County by contacting Elizabeth Appleyard Bakley, 609-465-1066, elizabeth.bakley@co.cape-may.nj.us.

