Partnership Will Ensure That the Columbus Day Weekend Race is Completely Diabetes Friendly
Cape May, NJ (October 8, 2019) – DelMoSports has announced that Diabetes Training Camp Foundation will be its charity partner for the upcoming Crest Best Run Fest. The two organizations will work together to offer a weekend of races and events that are completely diabetes friendly. Each event will be staffed and stocked for the needs of the athlete with diabetes, creating a fun and SAFE race for all competing athletes. DelMoSports events have always been created to optimize the athletes’ experience, now it will not only deliver an amazing event, but an amazing event for athletes with, or without diabetes.
“This is the perfect partnership for us. The Diabetes Training Camp Foundation gives athletes living with diabetes an opportunity to not only participate in events, but to thrive. We have always strived to be as inclusive as possible and this partnerships allows us to take another step in right direction,” said Stephen Del Monte, Founder/CEO of DelMoSports.
“Diabetes Training Camp Foundation is very grateful to Stephen Del Monte and DelMoSports for sharing our vision of offering a race series that is completely safe, equipped and knowledgeable about serving the athlete living with diabetes, said Diabetes Training Camp Foundation Founder and CEO, Dr. Matthew Corcoran. “Dollars raised through our partnership will go to offering scholarships to our programs for people living with the challenges of diabetes.”
Dr. Matthew Corcoran was inspired to partner with a race series after a Diabetes Training Camp alumni camper living with type 1 diabetes trained for months for a large, well-known marathon. The camper was prepared and ready to race, but she had a diabetes glucose monitor failure in the first 3 miles. When she walked into the medical tent to get assistance, not one provider knew how to help her. She had to stop. Shortly after that, Matthew met with Stephen and together they decided it was time to offer events where every participant, including those with diabetes, would feel safe and supported.
For more information on the Crest Best Run Fest or DelMoSports, visit www.delmosports.com
Diabetes Training Camp Foundation runs fitness and multi-sport programs and coaching services that empower the community of people living with diabetes to thrive. Signature programs include week long camps for adults living with type 1 diabetes, boot camps for adults and teens living with type 1 diabetes and boot camps for adults living with type 2 diabetes. Exercise is key in managing diabetes, but can also be a very challenging undertaking. When living with diabetes, the body does not regulate fuel metabolism or glucose levels like those of us without diabetes. As a result, blood sugar levels can go dangerously high or low when exercising. At a DTC Foundation camp, campers learn from a clinical team including Dr. Matt Corcoran, endocrinologist, and diabetes and exercise specialist; a mental skills team; a nutrition team and expert fitness and sport coaches on how to fuel their body and manage their diabetes to stay in the race. At DTC Foundation, campers are taught that an athlete lives within us all.
