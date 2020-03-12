Mrs. Quinlan and Miss Byrnes’s fifth-grade class celebrated Black History Month in the classroom with students researching and presenting projects on influential African Americans. Some students used props or brought in their subject's favorite food to share with the class. Some of the presentations included Diana Ross, Barack Obama, Ruby Bridges, Ben Carson, SHAQ, Sammy Davis Jr., Kobe Bryant and Oprah Winfrey.
Dennis Township Elementary School 5th Grade Class Celebrates Black History Month
SUBMITTED BY AMANDA UNKLE Dennis Township Middle School
