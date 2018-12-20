East Lynne Theater Company receives grant from state

The award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company has been awarded $12,600 from the Cooperative Marketing Grant sponsored by the New Jersey Department of State Division of Travel and Tourism. The grant was given based on the scores of an independent evaluation and funding review committee that studied East Lynne's application and marketing plan.
This is the eleventh year that East Lynne has received this prestigious grant, the funding for which is solely used for marketing. It has been instrumental in helping the company seek advertising opportunities outside of South Jersey, which has contributed to East Lynne becoming a cultural tourism destination.
The combination of East Lynne's unique repertoire of well-produced classic American plays and new works based on American history and literature, and its marketing efforts to attract visitors to its productions, has been paying off more and more every year. This past year, the company broke all box office records, with more than half of the audience visiting Cape May for the first time, from more than 25 states and two foreign countries.
Reviews continue to be excellent, including from Terry Teachout in The Wall Street Journal, who wrote this about "Arsenic and Old Lace:" "It's hard to imagine a more diverting piece of summer fun than Gayle Stahlhuth's revival of "Arsenic and Old Lace" at ELTC. It crackles flawlessly."
East Lynne pursues performance possibilities beyond Cape May County. Funding for these productions comes from the organizations sponsoring the theater company's touring shows and specific grants received by East Lynne for touring only, yet the town of Cape May benefits because East Lynne clearly states its home is Cape May. Already "Sherlock Holmes Adventure of the Speckled Band" is headed for several locations in March 2019.
The company also attracts visitors to Cape May off-season with Murder Mystery Weekends in February, March and April held at the Henry Sawyer Inn and the Twin Gables Inn. "AM New York" cited it as one of the top five murder mysteries in the country.
March is also when East Lynne offers its radio-style productions, coordinated with the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities' Sherlock Holmes Weekend, and the company's artists-in-residence conduct workshops and direct student productions at West Cape May Elementary School.
For more information about the company, and how organizations can become a season or show sponsor or advertise in the 2019 East Lynne Theater Company playbill, call 609-884-5898, e-mail eastlynneco@aol.com, or see eastlynnetheater.org. Season tickets for 2019 are available for only $90 for four shows.