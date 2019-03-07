Edison university partners with county chamber for tuition reduction

TRENTON — Thomas Edison State University and the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership that will allow chamber employees, members and employees of member corporations to earn industry-valued degrees at New Jersey’s university for adults seeking higher education.
The newly signed partnership allows the about 800 members of the chamber to enroll in the university’s more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs with a 5 percent tuition reduction.
“We are pleased to partner with the chamber to provide these education opportunities academic programs that are valued by the business community,” said Dennis Devery, vice president of enrollment management for the university. “Reduced cost to improve access to accredited programs for adults helps fulfill the university’s mission as well as the mission of the chamber to further the success of its members throughout the community.”
The partnership is part of a statewide initiative for Thomas Edison State University to connect directly with chambers to better serve the business community as an education provider for employees seeking assistance with degree completion, advanced degree obtainment and certifications for career advancement.
The Cape May County Chamber is dedicated to advocating for county businesses through legislative engagement, member services and education programs.
“Education is a primary focus of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber believes that an educated business community and workforce is critically important to a thriving local economy and quality of life,” said John Kelly, vice president of the chamber. “Through its affordability and flexibility, the nontraditional education that Thomas Edison State University offers through this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to serve adults in the chamber.”
For more information, call Thomas Edison State University’s Office of Admissions and Enrollment Services at 609-777-5680.