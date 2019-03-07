Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Edison university partners with county chamber for tuition reduction

TRENTON — Thomas Edison State University and the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce announced a partnership that will allow chamber employees, members and employees of member corporations to earn industry-valued degrees at New Jersey’s university for adults seeking higher education.

The newly signed partnership allows the about 800 members of the chamber to enroll in the university’s more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs with a 5 percent tuition reduction.

“We are pleased to partner with the chamber to provide these education opportunities academic programs that are valued by the business community,” said Dennis Devery, vice president of enrollment management for the university. “Reduced cost to improve access to accredited programs for adults helps fulfill the university’s mission as well as the mission of the chamber to further the success of its members throughout the community.”

The partnership is part of a statewide initiative for Thomas Edison State University to connect directly with chambers to better serve the business community as an education provider for employees seeking assistance with degree completion, advanced degree obtainment and certifications for career advancement.

The Cape May County Chamber is dedicated to advocating for county businesses through legislative engagement, member services and education programs.

“Education is a primary focus of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber believes that an educated business community and workforce is critically important to a thriving local economy and quality of life,” said John Kelly, vice president of the chamber. “Through its affordability and flexibility, the nontraditional education that Thomas Edison State University offers through this partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to serve adults in the chamber.”

For more information, call Thomas Edison State University’s Office of Admissions and Enrollment Services at 609-777-5680.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.