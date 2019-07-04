CAPE MAY COUNTY — Tracey Francois, her family, friends, Cape May County Park & Zoo staff and Freeholder E. Marie Hayes gathered at the Cape May County Zoo’s Discovery Outpost building, Tuesday, June 25th to honor Francois’ late husband, Adam Francois.
The Francois family and friends donated $7,500 to the zoo in Adam’s memory. He was a lover of animals and the Cape May County Zoo. The family wanted to pay tribute to his big heart and caring personality with something they believed he would be proud of.
The funding was used to update the original Zoo Society office by creating an education outpost. Located just south of the zoo entrance, the Discovery Outpost has been recently fitted with a television and a 4-foot-square ambassador animal display. The newly renovated building will be used daily for education programs, docent meetings and much more.
A plaque placed at the site says:
"In Loving Memory of Adam Robert Francois, December 24, 1980 - February 8, 2018
Adam Francois was a kind man with a beautiful, selfless soul who loved everyone, especially animals.
Adam, along with his wife, devoted their lives to caring for retired racing greyhounds.
It was always a dream of his to someday own a farm where he could care for abandoned animals and educate others.
That is why Adam's family and friends dedicate this memorial in his homor, so that he can now be a part of the place he loved so dearly.
A treasured husband, son, brother, uncle and friend, Adam will always be remembered for his kind heart, extraordinary strength, and spirit.
Forever loved Forever missed. Forever in our hearts.
Presented Spring 2019."