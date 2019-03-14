Electronic Waste Recycling Set for May 4th

The West Cape May Environmental Commission is facilitating an Electronic Waste Recycling event on May 4 in the West Cape May Borough Hall parking lot. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine.
Items acceptable for recycling include: cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions (flat screen and big old CRT TVs), desktop printers and desktop fax machines. White items such as microwaves, stoves, washers and dryers WILL NOT be accepted.
Working with Green Chip Recycling, all electronic waste will be securely transported to their facility and recycled compliant with R2, ISO14001 and OSHA regulations. Items do not have to be “wiped clean” of files.
All recycled items will be recycled in accordance with state and federal laws and all data storing devices will be destroyed within R2, Department of Defense (DoD) and National Institute of Technology (NIST) standards.
The West Cape May Environmental Commission urges everyone to recycle their electronic waste because old electronic devices contain toxic substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium. Proper processing is essential to make sure that these toxic materials are not released into our environment.
This free, one-day event is open to all. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
Items to be recycled MAY NOT be dropped off at West Cape May Borough Hall prior to 9 a.m. on May 4. West Cape May Borough Hall is located at 732 Broadway, West Cape May.