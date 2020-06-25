UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Endicott Reardon Family Museum, 3036 South Shore Road, is now open and plans to begin its popular afternoon tea programs with a cello concert at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
At that first tea, Brenda Leonard, a classically trained cellist from North Cape May, will share her love of music with a varied program that will include a talk about her cello.
With things so unsettled, some changes have been made. If the weather is agreeable, the programs will be lawn parties outdoors so participants can spread out. If the programs are inside, chairs will be set up using social distancing guidelines. Guests will be asked to wear masks. Food and beverages will be served in take-out containers that can be enjoyed at the museum or taken home.
Reservations are requested and are limited to 15 guests. A $10 donation is requested. Call 609-624-3311 to make a reservation.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, through the fall.
