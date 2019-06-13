You are the owner of this article.
Exit Zero Lacrosse to hold summer lacrosse camp for girls

CAPE MAY — Exit Zero Lacrosse announces its plans to conduct a girl’s lacrosse camp in the city in July.

“We are very excited to bring our lacrosse camp to the tip of South Jersey,” said Morgan Fitton-Zellers, Exit Zero Lacrosse Camp director. “Our goal is to continue to grow the game of lacrosse and to provide girls more opportunities to be exposed to the game of lacrosse, and for those already playing, share the latest techniques and strategies. We will develop skills and play small games in a fun, supportive environment.”

The campers will be instructed by current Franklin & Marshall players. F&M is ranked fourth in the nation for DIII lacrosse and consistently a top ten team. The curriculum will be targeted toward the elementary and middle school age groups.

Girls ages 8 to 12 can take part in the camp, which will have two sessions: week one will be 9 a.m. to noon July 8 through 12; week two will be 9 a.m. to noon July 15 through 19.

The camp will be held at Cape May City Elementary School, 921 Lafayette St.

Register online at ExitZeroLacrosse.com

Fees for each week will be $100 for Cape May residents. Use code “CM2019” at checkout. Fees are $150 for non-Cape May residents.

Exit Zero Lacrosse was founded by Morgan Fitton-Zellers, a collegiate lacrosse player who benefited from the opportunities to hone her skills outside of structured team play. Because of this, and her desire to grow the game of lacrosse, Fitton-Zellers decided to create camps with the vision of small games and skill development in a fun, supportive environment, specifically targeted towards girls. For more information, see ExitZeroLacrosse.com.

