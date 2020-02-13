Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Family & Community Health Sciences Program will hold a Junior Chefs Cooking Program on Wednesday, Feb. 26, and Thursday, Feb. 27.
This year the Junior Chefs Afterschool Cooking Program, for children 8-12 years of age, will be offered in the winter, spring, summer and fall. The class is from 4 to 6 p.m., on both days, at Rutgers Cooperative Extension, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
This hands-on program will be presented by Chris Zellers, family and community health sciences educator/assistant professor. The future chefs will learn many new skills. The sessions will incorporate nutrition education with hands-on food preparation lessons to encourage a lifetime of healthy eating habits.
“We are excited to provide this unique and fun activity for Cape May County children. Our goal is to teach them a healthier way of eating,” Zellers said.
This program is for students that are beginning to develop their skills. They will be taught the basics of food preparation, kitchen safety, the five food groups and cooking techniques to create tasty dishes.
The total cost is $40. Participants are required to attend both sessions on Feb. 26 and 27. Space is limited, so please reserve your child’s space early.
For more information or to register, please call 606-465-5115, ext. 3609 or email marian.courtney@co.cape-may.nj.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.