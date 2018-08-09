CAPE MAY — Despite the driving rain, the fifth-annual benefit to support New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May was a great success.
The event took place Saturday, July 21, at Harborview Park in Cape May. The staff and volunteers of the Nature Center of Cape May planned the gala for several months, coordinating all the tents, tables, food and entertainment.
On Saturday, there was a torrential rain storm, winds blowing with no end in sight. Yet attendees came out in full force. A local police officer who moonlights as a DJ spun his tunes as all dined and danced. There was also the Happy Shuckers, employees of Aqua Trails Kayak Tours, serving as the official oyster-shucking team.
There were several live auctions, such as a stand-up paddle board from from Aqua Trails, a large flower arrangement from Dustin Piccolo-Kinsey and a painting of Cape May Harbor from a local artist, Sean Taylor.
Silent auctions were also held, netting nearly $10,000 for the center.
“Although the weather made it difficult to enjoy the beautiful view of Schellengers Creek or Harborview Park, it did not discourage anyone from enjoying the festive evening,” said Gretchen Whitman, director of New Jersey Audubon’s Nature Center of Cape May. “With more than 250 dedicated supporters, we all enjoyed the music, food and good company.”
Proceeds support the center’s mission of providing quality environmental education experiences, encouraging stewardship of the harbor area and other natural areas and promoting volunteerism as a rewarding means of community involvement and service.
Learn more about the Nature Center of Cape May by calling 609-427-3045 or see NJAudubon.org/COCM.