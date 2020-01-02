CAPE MAY — The Soroptimist Sunday Brunch will be held 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at Fins Bar and Grille, 142 Decatur St.

Bloody Marys, Mimosas, eggs Benedict, live music and more will be on the menu for this event. Half of the profits will go to the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County for educational awards and leadership workshops for local young women and girls.

For more information see the website SICMC.com or Facebook or call club President Sherrie Hanagan at 609-846-3690.

