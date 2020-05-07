The volunteer fire companies of Middle Township will host a mobile food drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Covid-19 has affected us all and now more then ever our local food banks need help feeding those in need. Fire trucks will be visiting streets and neighborhoods to collect donations. If you are able, please leave non-perishable food items at the end of your driveway. All items collected will be distributed to our local food banks to support our friends and neighbors in need.
There is a huge demand for cereal, pasta, jars of spaghetti sauce, dry milk, peanut butter, jelly, paper products and other non-perishables. Every little bit counts, making a difference for all of us in Middle Township.
Even if you are unable to donate, come out and wave to cheer us on. If we miss your donation please bring items to your local fire house. All five departments — Court House, Swainton, Goshen, Green Creek and Rio Grande — will be open 2 to 3 p.m. after the mobile drive so residents may bring donations to drop off. Rain date for the food drive will be Sunday, May 10.
