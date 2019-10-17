SEA ISLE CITY — Barbara and Charles Dalrymple Jr., lifelong residents of Sea Isle City and owners of Dalrymple’s Card and Gift Shoppe, shared their vision to host the Run for Nurses with Tom Piratzky, executive director of Cape Regional Foundation over the summer, and the idea quickly took flight.
On a warm Saturday in September, 60 runners and walkers gathered on the Sea Isle City Promenade at John F. Kennedy Boulevard to support this great cause and raise funds to support the Dalrymples' vision. All proceeds from the Run for Nurses will be used to support Cape Regional team members who are pursuing a nursing or allied health career to advance within the organization and to assist existing team members to keep up with their continuing education.
Equally important, funding will be dedicated to scholarships for students graduating from our local high schools intending to enter a health-related field of study. All proceeds from the Run for Nurses will be administered through the Cape Regional Foundation.
On Friday, Sept. 27, Barbara and Chuck Dalrymple Jr. presented a check for $6,000 to Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and CEO; Rosemary Dunn, DrNP, chief nursing officer, Cape Regional Health System; and Tom Piratzky, CFRE, executive director, Cape Regional Foundation.
“We are so grateful to Barbara and Chuck for the time and energy they put into hosting and promoting the First Annual Run for Nurses,” stated Tom Piratzky. “Having partners in our community who share our vision to provide the highest quality health care to our residents and visitors is a priceless gift.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.